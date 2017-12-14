PHOTO: Marcos Rojo Reveals Gruesome Injury That Forced Defender Off in Manchester Derby

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has revealed the extent of his injury which forced the player to be substituted during last Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

The versatile 27-year-old - who only returned to first-team action in the past weeks after a lengthy injury absence - took to social media to show the damage he sustained to his head against Manchester City. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Having been involved in a clash of heads with David Silva, Rojo was left bleeding severely on the field. Despite being cleaned up during the game, the former Sporting Lisbon man was nonetheless substituted for Victor Lindelof, with Rojo unable to continue. 

The player looks visibly dazed after coming off the worse from the incident with the Spaniard, and can be seen below with blood dripping from the top of his head.

The damage was clear to see, but the full of extent of which can now be seen below. The Argentine adorns a number of staples to his head after what appeared to be a sizeable amount of claret on show. 

Look away now:

Rojo's withdrawal from the game was compounded by the Red Devils' loss to the Citizens, as Pep Guardiola's men took a vice-like grip on the destination of this season's Premier League crown.

The defender missed Wednesday night's narrow 1-0 home win versus AFC Bournemouth as result of his visceral injury, but could return for this Sunday afternoon's trip to West Bromwich Albion.

