Pochettino Pleased With Victory Over Brighton & Encouraged That Spurs Are Back in the Top 4

That is now three wins on the bounce for Tottenham Hotspur at their temporary home and the Wembley hoodoo now seems finally put to rest.

Goals from Serge Aurier and a late Son Heung-min header two minutes from time gave Spurs the precious three points against a resilient Brighton side and now sees them climb back into the top four of the Premier League.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Tottenham's manager was pleased at the result as a dogged Brighton certainly made the evening difficult with their resolute defending, but the Lilywhites made it hard on themselves with their laboured passing, which allowed time for the visitors to regroup and get back into their defensive shape.

Spurs were dominant throughout, controlling the game and dictating possession; they just required that second goal earlier to confirm their superiority and relieve some of the angst that engulfed the stadium towards the end of the match.

🗣️ Mauricio: "I'm happy with the performance. It's good to feel again that we are in the top four and it's so important to keep this position now." #COYS pic.twitter.com/u1ekGyKqzi — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 13, 2017

Speaking to the club's official website Pochettino said: "I'm happy in the end to win and three points is so important for us. I'm so pleased with the effort and the performance. It was a night to be patient, try to build and to play, play, pass, pass until finding the best option.





"The team was very good. I'm happy with the performance and it's good to be back in the top four. Now it’s important to try to keep this position but the season is so long and we need to go step by step."

The Argentine will be hoping that this victory will add some momentum to their league form which has been disappointing over recent weeks. The mouthwatering visit to the Etihad stadium, home of Manchester City, awaits on Saturday and three points there would really reignite their league campaign.