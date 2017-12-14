Rafa Benitez Desperate for Answers Over January Transfer Funds as Newcastle Slip Closer to Drop Zone

Rafa Benitez has urged Newcastle's board to tell him how much money he has available to spend in January to rectify the club's horrendous run of form.

The Magpies' 1-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday has left them perched just one point and two places above the Premier League's relegation zone, and Benitez told Sky Sports in the wake of the loss that he was desperate to know what cash would be provided to him for new signings.

Newcastle are said to be close to finally being sold by Mike Ashley to businesswoman Amanda Staveley after weeks of negotiations, with a reported £300m offer apparently close to being accepted by the Sports Direct owner.

Newcastle Takeover 'Close' as Mike Ashley Mulls Over Amanda Staveley's New £300m Offer @thomp1987 https://t.co/jrL0v2FUxU — NewcastlePro (@NewcastlePro) December 13, 2017

Media reports on Wednesday had alleged that Ashley would stump up the funds for Benitez's transfer kitty in the winter window, and that he would be reimbursed by Staveley once the sale is completed.

Benitez, though, insisted he cannot wait any longer to know what will be available to him to spend on new recruits to bolster his flagging squad.

He said: "I don't have any information. As I said the other day, I need to know how much money we will have for January as soon as possible, that's it. But I don't have information about the takeover."

Amanda Staveley walking into Newcastle like. pic.twitter.com/M3PPts4PYp — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) December 13, 2017

In addition quotes given to BBC Sport (via FourFourTwo), the Spaniard reiterated his desire to learn how much money he had to bring in the players required to help stave off an immediate return to the Championship.

He added: "[We need to know] as soon as possible, but I do not know when [I will find out]. We have the money from the summer window. I think we have some money, but I need to know how much."

Newcastle have lost seven and drawn one of their last eight matches in England's top flight, and you would need to go back to 21st October to find their last win - a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on home soil.

