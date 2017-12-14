Sam Allardyce 'Shocked' by Everton's Quick Return to Form After Toffees Edged Past Newcastle

Everton manager Sam Allardyce returned to St James Park in the best possible way as his men defeated his former club Newcastle by 1-0 on Wednesday night.

The Englishman took over the Merseyside club from caretaker manager David Unsworth and is yet to lose a match with the Toffees, who are not only unbeaten in five games, but have also won away from Goodison Park for the first time since January.

Despite struggling for the majority of the clash, Everton made three precious points thanks to captain Wayne Rooney, who bagged the 15th goal in his career against Newcastle and gave his side the win.

15 - Wayne Rooney has now scored more @PremierLeague goals against Newcastle United (15) than versus any other team. Expected. pic.twitter.com/U3msJ2275B — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2017

Allardyce was asked to comment on his men's re-found form and replied: “It shocked me, it was January that we last won away from home so it pleases me even more that we've achieved an away win and another defensive performance that kept Newcastle pretty quiet.

“Our movement and passing going forward, on occasions, was very good, on occasions not so good but a terrific move for the goal and an experienced player showing his experience by anticipating that the goalkeeper might fumble or drop this header and took the chance by going in there and he scored.

A lovely scrappy 1 -0 win to keep this good run going #toffees pic.twitter.com/YnmVpGfoG2 — Aaron Lennon (@AaronLennon12) December 13, 2017

“So we win 1-0 and we move onwards and upwards. I've come to football clubs who were in trouble before but have never turned such a disappointing set of results around so quickly so it's one goal conceded, three wins and a draw. I'm pretty pleased, it can't get any better than that for me.”

The former Newcastle boss also explained how he revolutionised Everton by saying:“I think that you have to have a big personality and walk into a football club, look at the players and say: 'Listen, lads, this is what you need to do. This is how you need to get out of the position you are in.'

"It's not rocket science, it's simplifying things and making it easier for you to make decisions that will help you win back your confidence and help put results on the field and take us forward.”