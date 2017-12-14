West Ham Fans Turn on Manuel Lanzini During Arsenal Draw After Too Many Average Performances

By 90Min
December 14, 2017

West Ham managed yet another impressive December performance on Wednesday, as they held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium.

Despite the admirable showing, however, West Ham fans took exception to the efforts of their own Manuel Lanzini, who endured a frustrating night.

Following the exit of star man Dimitri Payet last winter, many Hammers fans were expecting the Argentine playmaker to step up and carry the creative responsibility. However the stars haven't yet aligned for the number 10, who despite links away from the club hasn't performed consistently.


As he continues adapting to life under David Moyes, the tricky maestro had another hit-and-miss performance. West Ham fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with the player during the game.

David Moyes has had an instant impact in east London, taking an unlikely three points from defending champions Chelsea through a resolute defensive display, with an impressive solo goal from Marko Aurnatovic, before the hard-fought performance against the Gunners.

Moyes' clean sheet represented the first time in three months that Arsenal had failed to score in a Premier League game and is a huge improvement for an outfit that currently bares the second-worst defensive record in the competition.

Despite the good result West Ham still remain precariously placed in 19th place in the table, with 14 points from their opening 17 games.

Moyes now faces a run of favourable fixtures, in which his side will truly be judged. The Hammers square off against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, before playing home fixtures against Newcastle and West Brom.

