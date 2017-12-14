West Ham Fans Turn on Manuel Lanzini During Arsenal Draw After Too Many Average Performances

West Ham managed yet another impressive December performance on Wednesday, as they held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium.

Despite the admirable showing, however, West Ham fans took exception to the efforts of their own Manuel Lanzini, who endured a frustrating night.

Following the exit of star man Dimitri Payet last winter, many Hammers fans were expecting the Argentine playmaker to step up and carry the creative responsibility. However the stars haven't yet aligned for the number 10, who despite links away from the club hasn't performed consistently.





As he continues adapting to life under David Moyes, the tricky maestro had another hit-and-miss performance. West Ham fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with the player during the game.

Only negatives last night Arfur was obviously told to stay back more, not one single attacking dribble I don't think! And Lanzini's form is worrying very average. Apart from that another solid performance #IRONSX — STAN WHUFC (@davestan64) December 14, 2017

Lanzini is one of our worst players at the moment 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Sam Davies (@samdaviesuk) December 14, 2017

After watching the last few West Ham games I'm getting the impression that Lanzini can't be bothered anymore and the feeling he will be leaving in the Jan transfer window. Hes looking very lazy out there — ⚒Dave Houghton⚒ (@DaveHouto) December 14, 2017

Are Lanzini and Antonio not as important as they once were? — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) December 14, 2017

Lanzini not playing in his best advanced role, he's doing a job for the side but if we had a better true centre mid he'd be out of the side atm. Antonio is still an important outlet, but Ayew could do that role as well I think — Green St. Hammers (@GreenStHammers) December 14, 2017

Been saying it for while, Lanzini really needs to step up, great opportunitie to be the main man & he’s totally underperforming. https://t.co/XcrtRqPy8k — LEE CH/\RLES (@leecharlesmusic) December 14, 2017

David Moyes has had an instant impact in east London, taking an unlikely three points from defending champions Chelsea through a resolute defensive display, with an impressive solo goal from Marko Aurnatovic, before the hard-fought performance against the Gunners.

Moyes' clean sheet represented the first time in three months that Arsenal had failed to score in a Premier League game and is a huge improvement for an outfit that currently bares the second-worst defensive record in the competition.

Despite the good result West Ham still remain precariously placed in 19th place in the table, with 14 points from their opening 17 games.

Moyes now faces a run of favourable fixtures, in which his side will truly be judged. The Hammers square off against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, before playing home fixtures against Newcastle and West Brom.