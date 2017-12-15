Andrea Barzagli Hails Medhi Benatia as 'Crucial' for Juventus Following Bonucci Departure

Juventus centre-back Andrea Barzagli believes that Medhi Benatia is now "showing who he really is" and that the Moroccan is "crucial" for the Italian side.

Benatia has played the last five matches for the Italian giants, helping Juventus keep clean sheets in each of those games.

The Moroccan has captained his country and played for German champions Bayern Munich during an incredible career. However, Barzagli claims that only now is Benatia playing to his full capabilities.

Speaking to Sky Italy, Barzagli said: "in my opinion, Medhi is a player who is finally showing the best of himself.

"I also think he understands the importance he has in the team, he’s a key man this year because Leo [Bonucci] was a key man and in my opinion he’s a player of the same level.

"Medhi is captain of his national team, he’s played for Bayern Munich and he’s showing who he really is. He’s crucial for us now."

The Italian defender was also asked about forward Paulo Dybala's recent struggles for form, but Barzagli stated that he is confident the Argentinian will get back to his best.

He added: "I’ve seen him the same as always, his mood hasn’t changed; not now nor when he was scoring all those goals at the start of the season. It’s a bit of a difficult period, and I think he’s a lad who is very good at understanding and perceiving things.

“So he took Gigi and Pavel’s words positively and we can only hope they can be the trigger for him to get back to doing what he’s always done."

The 36-year-old added: "But a little period of decline can happen.

“He’s had some good matches too, I thought at Napoli he played really well and sacrificed himself. He’s just missing a goal and we hope it’ll come soon.”

Juventus are currently third in Serie A and sit two points behind leaders Inter Milan, who they drew 0-0 with on Saturday. The Turin team now travel to Bologna and will be hoping to overtake their title rivals.