Bayern Target David Luiz Threatens to Quit Chelsea if He Doesn't Get His Regular Place Back

Chelsea defender David Luiz has reportedly threatened to quit the club if he does not get his regular starting place back, with the Brazilian international apparently the subject of potential interest from Bayern Munich.

Luiz was sensationally dropped by manager Antonio Conte after a falling out between the two that stemmed from Chelsea's heavy Champions League defeat at the hands of Roma in early November.

The 30-year-old, who was understood to be fully fit, didn't even take a place on the bench when the reigning champions faced Manchester United at Stamford Bridge a few days later and Andreas Christensen was drafted into the starting lineup.

Luiz subsequently did pick up a training knock and hasn't played in the Premier League since.

According to the Daily Express, there was a meeting between Luiz and Conte this week in which the manager is said to have declared that he want the player back in his team.

Luiz apparently responded to that by making it known that he only wants to play regularly, seemingly rather than make do with a squad rotation role, with a source telling the tabloid newspaper, "David like any player wants to play. So now he is waiting to see what happens."

Finally back in west London this season after an impressive two-year loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, Christensen has started every Premier League game during Luiz's absence.

The 21-year-old Danish international is very highly rated and has given nobody any reason to think otherwise in light of his recent performances for the club.

Should Christensen continue his fine development and Luiz not receive the game time assurances that he seeks, it may be that the latter's Chelsea career doesn't last much longer.