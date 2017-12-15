Chelsea Knock Back Reported Man Utd Enquiry for Ex-Mourinho Favourite Willian

December 15, 2017

Manchester United have tentatively enquired about the availability of Chelsea forward Willian ahead of a potential January move.

The Red Devils are interested in prising the Blues attacker away from Stamford Bridge in the winter window, with ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho believed to be keen on a reunion with Willian.

That is according to the Daily Mail anyway, who have also alleged that Chelsea have rebuffed United's advances over the 29-year-old as they do not wish to part with him midway through the season.

Willian is said to have grown frustrated over a lack of first-team opportunities in west London under manager Antonio Conte, even though he has told the club's supporters that he is happy to remain at Chelsea for the time being.

Chelsea would only sell the Brazil international if an extraordinary offer was made as Conte looks to add to his senior ranks rather then deplete them heading into the second half of the campaign.

Mourinho and Willian worked alongside each other during the former's second spell in charge of Chelsea, and the Portuguese gaffer got the best out of his star during his time at the helm.

Willian, who is a popular member of Chelsea's first-team squad, has found himself ousted of the starting lineup by Pedro and Alvaro Morata in recent times and, whilst he has started 13 of the 25 appearances he's made this term, only six have culminated in him lasting the full 90 minutes.

The ex-Anzhi Makhachkala star will no doubt be desperate to play regularly to guarantee his place in Tite's squad for next summer's World Cup but it would likely take an unfortunate long-term injury to one of Conte's preferred attacking trio for him to get an extended run in the side.

Willian has amassed 36 goals and 34 assists in 206 games for Chelsea during his four-year spell in the Premier League.

