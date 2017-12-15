Luciano Spalletti Makes Light-Hearted Suggestion That Inter Will Try Signing Iniesta in January

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has joked about who he wants to see join the Nerazzurri in the January transfer window.

Inter are currently undefeated in Serie A, topping the table ahead of intense competition from the likes of Napoli, Juventus, Roma and Lazio. However, it has been suggested that the Milan outfit will need to sign a couple of new players in January in order to maintain their momentum in the league.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“I think we have to be careful in the transfer market,” Spalletti said, as reported by Football Italia. “I think until the club and the President give their true intentions about how to act in this transfer window we should all be silent.





“Creating the expectations that you [the media] created before the start of the season, and the lack of faith because of the names who did come in isn’t good for the fans, the players or Inter. Above all it’s about results.

“If you ask me who I want then I’ll tell you. Here are three names I’d like: Sergio Ramos, [Andres] Iniesta and [Alexis] Sanchez. Get to work on those, OK? Otherwise start again with the phone calls. We need to give those who have taken Inter to where are now the respect they deserve.”

Inter have dropped only eight points from a possible 48 so far in Serie A seeing them surge unexpectedly to the top of the table and put themselves in contentions for their first Scudetto since 2010, despite finishing seventh last season.