Newcastle Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic Set to Be Part of Swap Deal With Serie A Midfielder in January

Out-of-favour Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic could be set for the St James' Park exit door in January, with Torino said to be lining up a potential swap deal next month which will include midfielder Afriyie Acquah going the other way.

According to Italian news outlet Tuttosport (via the Chronicle), Rafa Benitez has made it clear that he does not see the Serbia international in his future plans for the club and will make him available for transfer.





Benitez rotated his side heavily for their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Everton on Wednesday evening, only for Mitrovic to not even feature in the squad.

The 23-year-old's role within the north east side has been sparse at best for the last 18 months or so, and now it seems the Tynesiders finally have an interested party who will be willing to take the uninspiring attacker off their hands.

Reports in Italy suggest that Torino are eyeing up a potential swap deal with Newcastle for Mitrovic, with midfielder Acquah to join the Premier League side in return.

This is not the first time the 25-year-old Ghana international has been linked with a move to St James' Park, with the player admitting himself over the summer that his move to England was 90% complete.





While the Magpies were never named by the Palermo academy graduate, it was highly speculated Tyneside would be his destination, only for the ball-winner to announce a shock u-turn and devote himself to the Serie A side weeks later.





However, a winter deal could now suit all parties involved, with neither player currently racking up the minutes at their respective clubs to warrant a stay and neither manager seemingly interested in changing that any time soon.