Newcastle Takeover Talks Hit Roadblock as Amanda Staveley Demands Relegation Compensation

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Newcastle United takeover talks have hit a roadblock as both parties continue their negotiations about the potential change of hands. 

Amanda Staveley, who is expected to become the new CEO on Tyneside, is said to have tabled a £300m offer in order to secure the north east Premier League club, a fee which is closer to current owner Mike Ashley's original asking price.

However, according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, there is still some way to go before a conclusive agreement will be reached, with both hurdles in and out of the boardroom slowing down the process.

"Still plenty of work to do before deal agreed regarding NUFC takeover", the journalist tweeted via his official Twitter account

"It’s not as close as some thought. Talks ongoing. Blah blah blah. I’m going on holiday. So is Ashley apparently. This is getting rather tiresome."

It is thought one of the major hold-ups is Staveley's relegation compensation clause which would see her endure less of a financial hit if Newcastle were to slip out of the Premier League at the end of this season.

The 44-year-old businesswoman wants to ensure her big-money deal is not jeopardised by the monumental income drop witnessed after losing your place in the pinnacle of English football. 

This concern is due to the Magpies' current precarious league position, which sees them hovering just one point above the drop zone after claiming just one victory in the past 12 matches.

It is thought boss Rafa Benitez was keen to be updated about the likelihood of a pre-January takeover before the end of this week in order to allow him the time to assess targets with a budget in mind. However, with talks seemingly stuttering, the Spaniard may not be awarded his wish. 

Newcastle fans have made their unhappiness surrounding the ownership of Ashley known for some time.

