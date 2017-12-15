Newcastle United Fans React to Rumours of Rafael Benitez's Budget for the Janary Transfer Window

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Amidst news the ownership takeover at Newcastle United is slowly nearing completion, there are rumours that the Rafa Benitez will receive £30m to spend on new recruits in the January transfer window.

However, while it is better than nothing many Newcastle fans online clearly feel that the alleged allotment of £30m for the January transfer budget will not be enough for Rafael Benitez to recruit his desired targets.

Despite a good start to the season, Newcastle have been in poor form recently, and many fans feel the club will need to spend more than £30m, if they want to ensure their Premier League survival.

While Rafael Benitez has confirmed he is yet to learn of the exact figure he will have to work with in the January transfer window, fans of the club feel certain a big investment is needed to keep the club in the Premier League for the 2018/19 season.

Newcastle currently occupy 16th in the Premier League, just one point above Crystal Palace who have been resurgent in recent weeks and look as though they may be capable of vacating the relegation zone for the first time since the start of the season, leaving a vacancy that has to be filled.

The Magpies aren't in good form in the league, having failed to win any of their last eight matches, seeing them slip down the table and threaten to fall into the relegation zone.

