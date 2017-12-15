Newcastle United Fans React to Rumours of Rafael Benitez's Budget for the Janary Transfer Window

Amidst news the ownership takeover at Newcastle United is slowly nearing completion, there are rumours that the Rafa Benitez will receive £30m to spend on new recruits in the January transfer window.

However, while it is better than nothing many Newcastle fans online clearly feel that the alleged allotment of £30m for the January transfer budget will not be enough for Rafael Benitez to recruit his desired targets.

Despite a good start to the season, Newcastle have been in poor form recently, and many fans feel the club will need to spend more than £30m, if they want to ensure their Premier League survival.

2-3 quality signings and a loan or two. Plus maybe some money for outgoing? Doable with £30M in my mind. Though it's January and no ones cheap anymore. #NUFC — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) December 13, 2017

What’s it 2 points from a possible 30? This rafalution is going about as good as TM’s negotiations in Belgium. 30m to spend in January Not enough!! #nufc — Dale whitehead (@ObiwanWinton) December 14, 2017

You begin to wonder how much investment is needed in January, if its only 30m, what can we buy for 30m thats gonna turn this lot around. We knew they were limited but come the f**k on!! #Nufc — Brady (@BRADY1892) December 13, 2017

£30M will buy 1 good player

We need £60M to stay in the league

That's from the end — nEwCaStLe fOr LiFe (@77_SH_ER) December 13, 2017

If reports are true that we're only planning on spending £30 million in January, then you can start writing our name on the Championship table for next season @SkyBetChamp. — ByTheMinute NUFC⚫️⚪️ (@ByTheMinNUFC) December 14, 2017

30 million won’t save this team #NUFC — Conor Bennett (@CBennett_12) December 13, 2017

Need experience I think, and that’s not going to be cheap — Cal (@StrakerCal20) December 13, 2017

While Rafael Benitez has confirmed he is yet to learn of the exact figure he will have to work with in the January transfer window, fans of the club feel certain a big investment is needed to keep the club in the Premier League for the 2018/19 season.

Newcastle currently occupy 16th in the Premier League, just one point above Crystal Palace who have been resurgent in recent weeks and look as though they may be capable of vacating the relegation zone for the first time since the start of the season, leaving a vacancy that has to be filled.

The Magpies aren't in good form in the league, having failed to win any of their last eight matches, seeing them slip down the table and threaten to fall into the relegation zone.