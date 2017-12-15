Paul Merson Urges Jack Wilshere to End Time With Arsenal & Believes Liverpool Would Be Ideal Suitors

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Former Arsenal legend and now TV pundit Paul Merson has stated he believes Liverpool could be the perfect destination for Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer. 

The 25-year-old has struggled to find a way into Arsene Wenger's starting XI since returning from his year-long loan spell with Bournemouth ahead of this campaign.

Despite making showings in this year's Europa League for the north Londoners, the England international secured only his first Premier League starting appearance against West Ham United in midweek, but once again portrayed his qualities. 

At the end of this season Wilshere's current contracted time with Arsenal will be up, opening the door for a free exit to a new suitor.

Wenger has already revealed that contract negotiations between the club and the midfielder will take place at the end of this month, however Merson believes the Englishman should call time on his career in north London with and that Liverpool should come calling. 

"Everton, West Ham, I think anybody after them", the 49-year-old said on Sky Sports News, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“Man City, no. Chelsea, I don’t think so. 

"Liverpool maybe, I think Liverpool would take him all day long.

“They rely on Coutinho to break people down, if you get Jack Wilshere as well then you’ve got two people who can break people down.

“At the moment they are very reliant on Coutinho. If Coutinho doesn’t do it, there are not too many others who can put the ball through the eye of a needle who play for Liverpool.

“For me I think Liverpool would be all over him.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters