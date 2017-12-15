Paul Merson Urges Jack Wilshere to End Time With Arsenal & Believes Liverpool Would Be Ideal Suitors

Former Arsenal legend and now TV pundit Paul Merson has stated he believes Liverpool could be the perfect destination for Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer.

The 25-year-old has struggled to find a way into Arsene Wenger's starting XI since returning from his year-long loan spell with Bournemouth ahead of this campaign.

Wenger: "Jack’s an Arsenal man - for him it’s important to feel happy here" pic.twitter.com/p9kXKWsu1D — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 15, 2017

Despite making showings in this year's Europa League for the north Londoners, the England international secured only his first Premier League starting appearance against West Ham United in midweek, but once again portrayed his qualities.

At the end of this season Wilshere's current contracted time with Arsenal will be up, opening the door for a free exit to a new suitor.

Wenger has already revealed that contract negotiations between the club and the midfielder will take place at the end of this month, however Merson believes the Englishman should call time on his career in north London with and that Liverpool should come calling.

Wenger on Man City's unbeaten run compared to Arsenal's: "We had no petrol and ideas. They have petrol and ideas so that makes it more efficient." — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) December 15, 2017

"Everton, West Ham, I think anybody after them", the 49-year-old said on Sky Sports News, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“Man City, no. Chelsea, I don’t think so.

"Liverpool maybe, I think Liverpool would take him all day long.

BREAKING: @Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that talks over a new contract for @JackWilshere will start at the end of this month #SSN pic.twitter.com/6upjJBMS09 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 15, 2017

“They rely on Coutinho to break people down, if you get Jack Wilshere as well then you’ve got two people who can break people down.

“At the moment they are very reliant on Coutinho. If Coutinho doesn’t do it, there are not too many others who can put the ball through the eye of a needle who play for Liverpool.

“For me I think Liverpool would be all over him.”