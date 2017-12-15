Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Update on Key Duo & Responds to 'Invincibles' Speculation

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on key injured defensive duo Vincent Kompany and John Stones ahead of Saturday's match against Tottenham.

The Spaniard spoke to the press ahead of the crunch Premier League clash against Spurs (via the Manchester Evening News) and revealed how far off his two centre-backs were from featuring for the senior team again.

Kompany limped out of the 2-1 Manchester derby victory with an undisclosed problem, while Stones has been absent for a month after he sustained a hamstring strain on 18th November.

Guardiola, who stated that he may look to do some business in January due to Kompany "always being injured", explained when he expected to be able to call upon the defensive pair again.

He said: "Vincent is much better. He has a little problem. I don’t know if tomorrow he will be fit but hopefully in the next days he will be ready.

"John Stones is much, much better. I think he’s at week four and the doctor said between four and six. One or two weeks, he will be ready."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Guardiola also commented on the growing opinion that his City side can go throughout the entire league season undefeated.

The current league leaders have won 16 and drawn one of their 17 league encounters so far this term and have been tipped to replicate Arsenal's 'invincibles' back in 2003/04 and not lose a match all season.

Guardiola, however, sought to downplay those suggestions and admitted that it was only a matter of time before his juggernaut side suffered a defeat.

He added: "We are going to lose games. That [record] belongs to Arsene Wenger and his amazing team.

"This is the exception. Players and teams lose games and that is going to happen.

"It’s important to play better, that is the most important thing. The record will always stay there until one day it is broken. I am happy not with the results but the way we play Statistics are good but i have the feeling we can be much, much better.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters