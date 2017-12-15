Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Update on Key Duo & Responds to 'Invincibles' Speculation

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on key injured defensive duo Vincent Kompany and John Stones ahead of Saturday's match against Tottenham.

The Spaniard spoke to the press ahead of the crunch Premier League clash against Spurs (via the Manchester Evening News) and revealed how far off his two centre-backs were from featuring for the senior team again.

Kompany limped out of the 2-1 Manchester derby victory with an undisclosed problem, while Stones has been absent for a month after he sustained a hamstring strain on 18th November.

Vincent is 'always injured' says Guardiola when discussing January signings — James Robson (@JamesRobsonMEN) December 15, 2017

Guardiola, who stated that he may look to do some business in January due to Kompany "always being injured", explained when he expected to be able to call upon the defensive pair again.

He said: "Vincent is much better. He has a little problem. I don’t know if tomorrow he will be fit but hopefully in the next days he will be ready.

"John Stones is much, much better. I think he’s at week four and the doctor said between four and six. One or two weeks, he will be ready."

Guardiola also commented on the growing opinion that his City side can go throughout the entire league season undefeated.

The current league leaders have won 16 and drawn one of their 17 league encounters so far this term and have been tipped to replicate Arsenal's 'invincibles' back in 2003/04 and not lose a match all season.

Guardiola, however, sought to downplay those suggestions and admitted that it was only a matter of time before his juggernaut side suffered a defeat.

Pep Guardiola: "We have just three guys in central defence. We don’t want to sign someone for a few months. We want to sign them for years and we have to make sure it’s the right guy." pic.twitter.com/zTxhh8hEkx — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) December 15, 2017

He added: "We are going to lose games. That [record] belongs to Arsene Wenger and his amazing team.

"This is the exception. Players and teams lose games and that is going to happen.

"It’s important to play better, that is the most important thing. The record will always stay there until one day it is broken. I am happy not with the results but the way we play Statistics are good but i have the feeling we can be much, much better.