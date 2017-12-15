Rio Ferdinand Calls for Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere to Finally Live Up to Potential

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Former Manchester United and England legend and now TV pundit Rio Ferdinand has called for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere to finally deliver on his potential, claiming he can one of the best in the country. 

The 25-year-old has endued a tricky 18 months with the Gunners, shipped out on loan to Bournemouth last season after boss Arsene Wenger deemed his surplus to requirements, which was cut short by injury, and has struggled to implement himself in the Frenchman's starting XI since his return. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

However, a number of impressive displays in the north Londoners Europa League campaign placed the England international back in contention for a regular first-team spot, although again he continued to be overlooked. 

But Wilshere was finally awarded his chance during Arsenal's goalless draw with West Ham United on Wednesday evening, grabbing his first Premier League start of the term. 

Despite not being able to influence the scoresheet, the midfielder certainly displayed why many rate him so highly, impressing once again as he has done when offered his handful of chances this year. 

From this the Emirates Stadium academy graduate will be hoping he is able to cement his place in the Gunners' opening XI once again when his side welcome Newcastle United on Saturday. 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who played alongside the 25-year-old at international level briefly before hanging up his boots, is an obvious admirer of Wilshere, however believes the Englishman finally needs to reach his potential on the pitch. 

"Receiving the ball, he is one of the best England have seen in the last two years. His touch, his awareness," the ex-centre-back told BT Sport midweek, as quoted by The Sport Review


"But it’s what he does after that that’s really going to amount to what he is. Is he going to affect games enough in terms of assists and goals?

"He’s someone who can run with the ball and take on opponents. You want to see assists and goals in that position and that’s what he needs to bring to his game on a consistent basis.

"And he needs to stay fit."

