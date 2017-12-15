Ross Barkley Nearing Everton Exit as Spurs Prepare to Move for Outcast Midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to make a move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkely as Mauricio Pochettino looks to add reinforcements to his squad ahead of the second half of the Premier League season.

The 23-year-old midfielder was the subject of interest from clubs such as Chelsea and Spurs in the 2017 summer transfer window, but ultimately decided to stay with Everton for the first half of the season.

Barkley is out of contract with Everton in the summer and will be free to join any club that shows an interest in him in the 2018 summer transfer window. As a result, Everton may be keen on cashing in on the England international while they still can.

Should Barkley opt to leave, Everton may well choose to make him available for transfer in January, with Spurs being interested in bringing the midfielder to North London.

After making a surging start to the Premier League season, Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs have trailed off in recent months, leading the Argentinian manager to look for improvements to his squad.

According to the Gambling Times, Pochettino has made Barkley a January target, while Everton will demand as much as £20m for their star.

While it is looking increasingly likely that the England man will leave Goodison in the coming year members of the Everton hierarchy will be hoping new boss Sam Allardyce will be capable of convincing Barkley to stay.

Speaking to reporters, Allardyce revealed Barkley's future is a difficult topic. "It's a difficult one," said the former England boss.





"I haven't had the opportunity yet to find out the true, or the whole, scenario and say, 'Where does it lie?' and then make a decision one way or the other.

"I'm not in control of that in too many ways. If someone comes in during January and says 'here you go', and the club say 'look, if he's not going to sign for us, this has to be the case', then I accept that."

While Barkley has not yet played this season, having been sidelined with a hamstring injury, he is set to return to action for the Toffees before the start of the new year and has been participating in light training.