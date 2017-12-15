Sky Pundit Claims Liverpool Drop About Virgil van Dijk Pursuit for Other Premier League Defender

Former Arsenal and Leicester City striker and now TV pundit Alan Smith has urged Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to sign West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans in January in the hope of solidifying their back line.

Over the summer the Reds attempted to coax Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk to Anfield, but following allegations of 'tapping up', the Merseysiders were forced to withdraw their interest - at least publicly.





Liverpool have continued to struggle in defence, shipping 20 goals in 17 matches so far this season - the joint worst with Arsenal in the Premier League top seven.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

There has been consistent speculation that when January arrives Liverpool will once again go in for the Saints man. However, recent reports have suggested they may be outmuscled by runaway league leaders Manchester City, who are also keen in the wake of injury problems to Vincent Kompany and John Stones.





With the unlikelihood of Klopp and co being able to outspend the Citizens in pursuit of Van Dijk, other options may have to be assessed, and Smith believes Evans could be the perfect match.





“I do think [Ragnar] Klavan coming in has made a bit of a difference,” the 55-year-old told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“But how they’d love to get Virgil van Dijk in, maybe that ship has sailed. It sounds like Pep Guardiola might be interested in the Southampton centre-half.

“I think there are still questions to be answered. Yes I could [see Jonny Evans signing], definitely, definitely.

“I think it will be hard for West Brom if the money was right. Jonny’s a really solid citizen as well, you know what you are getting with him coming into the dressing room.

“He’s a good lad, highly experienced, knows what it’s about playing for a big club at Manchester United. It’s a no-brainer for a few managers I think that.”