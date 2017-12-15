Swansea City & Bayern Munich in Talks to Cut Renato Sanches Loan Deal Short After Uninspiring Start

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Swansea City and Bayern Munich are currently in talks to bring an early end to Renato Sanches' current loan deal in Wales after the youngster's less than impressive start to the season.

Over the summer the 20-year-old joined the Swans in what seemed like a shrewd move from the Premier League side, with the talented midfield prodigy hotly-tipped to become a world-renowned star. 

Things looked bright for the Portugal international before his move to the Bavarians, as he won the coveted 2016 Golden Boy award and featured in the Champions League breakthrough XI, as well as playing an important role in his nation's Euro 2016 success. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

During that summer Bayern beat Manchester United to the signature of Sanches in a deal worth around £35m, a switch which Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was disappointed to have lost out on. 

However, following a slow start at the Allianz Arena, the Lisbon-born player joined former coach Paul Clement at Swansea with hopes of kick-starting his career, but that has not been the case. 

During his nine appearances for the Swans in the Premier League the Benfica academy graduate is yet to find the back of the net himself or assist a teammate in doing so. 

Alongside this, Sanches' poor ability to retain possession has seen him drop down the pecking order in Clement's squad. 

Now the 45-year-old is readying himself to cut the youngster adrift, according to Portuguese news outlet MaisFutebol, as quoted by Metro.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The report states than an agreement has already been made for the Portuguese loan flop to return to Bayern as it is in the interests of all parties. However, the exact date is yet to be clarified. 

On his retreat back to Germany the 20-year-old will remain with the Bavarians for the remainder of the season, due to Uefa rules stating a player is only allowed to play for two clubs in one season - and having featured for both Swansea and the Bundesliga champions in the Super Cup, another loan deal is not an option.

