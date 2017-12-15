Tottenham Remain Without 3 First-Team Stars for Trip to Manchester City on Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed what many had already expected, in that they will be without three first-team players ahead of their trip to Manchester City on Saturday evening.

While Spurs have no new fitness concerns, as they attempt to take on the runaway Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium, they will have to do so without Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama, who are still recovering.





Alderweireld continues to be sidelined after suffering a hamstring problem during his side's 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid back at the beginning of November.

Danny Rose Backs Tottenham to Halt Manchester City's Record-Breaking Winning Run https://t.co/yGw0UKVaCd — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) December 14, 2017

It was initially hoped that the Belgium international would have regained his match fitness in time for Tottenham festive fixture pile-up, however recent assessments have pushed the centre-back's return date back to February.

However, that is not the only defensive issue Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino faces heading into their clash with Manchester City, with Sanchez also still unavailable due to suspension.

The 21-year-old was shown a straight red card and received a subsequent three-match ban following his elbow during the Lilywhites' 1-1 draw with Watford earlier this month, with the visit to the north west the final third of his ban.

In midfield meanwhile Wanyama remains sidelined with a knee injury he picked up in the north Londoners' 2-1 Premier League home defeat to Chelsea in August.

The Kenya international revealed earlier this week that he is closing in on a return to the first-team after so far missing the majority of the season to date.

However, according to the club's official Twitter account, it appears Saturday's trip to City will come too soon for the 26-year-old, who will now be looking towards his side's ties with Burnley and Southampton either side of Christmas as potential return dates.