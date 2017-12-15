Zinedine Zidane Reveals Admiration for Liverpool Star & Admits 'I Rate Him a Lot'

By 90Min
December 15, 2017

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been a stand out player within the Premier League this season, and he's even won himself a fan in Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

The 25-year-old had an impressive season whilst playing for Roma in the 2016/17 season, managing to score 15 goals and providing 11 assists. This run of form helped push through a move to Liverpool for £35m prior to the 2017/18 campaign. 

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-ROMA-GENOA

Since his move to the Premier League, the Egyptian forward has certainly lived up to the price tag. The Liverpool striker has converted 13 goals in 17 appearances and is currently the league's leading goalscorer. 

Chelsea, most likely, will be kicking themselves for letting the player go. 

However, Salah has been talked up as a target for the European champions in recent weeks, and Zidane has done nothing to dismiss the rumours in his Friday press conference.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Zidane revealed his admiration for the African player of the year, saying to an Egyptian journalist, via FourFourTwo: "Salah is a great player, he has shown it at Roma, now Liverpool.

"He is still young, improving all the time. I don't talk much about about other players, but he is a player I rate a lot."

Despite this, with January transfer window around the corner, Salah will remain focused on this Sunday, as they take on AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. 

