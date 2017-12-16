Arsenal Fans Slam Contract Rebel Sanchez Over Poor Stats After West Ham Stalemate

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Arsenal fans appear to finally be losing patience with contract rebel Alexis Sanchez after he was slammed on social media for his poor distribution against West Ham.

The Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw by David Moyes' Hammers on Wednesday, and Sanchez's performance whilst in possession of the ball didn't go down well with the club's fanbase.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Indeed, the Chile forward racked up just 78.6% in terms of pass completion - a percentage worse than all of his outfield teammates on the night bar Olivier Giroud - and lost the ball a ridiculous 21 times during the contest.

It was no surprise, then, to see Arsenal fans take to Twitter during and after the London derby to vent about Sanchez's inability to retain possession:

Sanchez has entered the final six months of his current deal at the Emirates, and is showing no signs of wanting to extend his stay in north London.

The 29-year-old has been touted as a future Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain star ahead of the January window as Arsenal weigh up whether to sell him for a cut-price fee or lose him for nothing next June.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters