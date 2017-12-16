Arsenal Fans Slam Contract Rebel Sanchez Over Poor Stats After West Ham Stalemate

Arsenal fans appear to finally be losing patience with contract rebel Alexis Sanchez after he was slammed on social media for his poor distribution against West Ham.

The Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw by David Moyes' Hammers on Wednesday, and Sanchez's performance whilst in possession of the ball didn't go down well with the club's fanbase.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Indeed, the Chile forward racked up just 78.6% in terms of pass completion - a percentage worse than all of his outfield teammates on the night bar Olivier Giroud - and lost the ball a ridiculous 21 times during the contest.

It was no surprise, then, to see Arsenal fans take to Twitter during and after the London derby to vent about Sanchez's inability to retain possession:

EVERY CHANCE COMES FROM SANCHEZ GIVING THE BALL AWAY. EVERY WEEK! — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) December 13, 2017

Alexis Sanchez losing the ball over 65 times in two games is a ridiculous stat. Ffs keep it simple. — Mané Garrincha (@VickieOfficiel) December 14, 2017

Positive news... In 18 days we can sell Alexis Sanchez! — Dan Bletsoe (@BletzRizzle) December 13, 2017

Alexis Sanchez really got pocketed by a 57 year-old Zabaleta — ㅤAaron (@ReidTheGame) December 13, 2017

It only takes 1 second to RT. Missing since May, has anyone seen Alexis Sanchez. Call 02076195000

Thank you pic.twitter.com/iEFkvWSLES — BORN IS THE KING OF HIGHBURY (@George_Brady_) December 13, 2017

Bin Sanchez and get Mahrez or Lemar (or both if we really fancy trying to be good) — Mark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@_The12thMan) December 14, 2017

Any bid for Sanchez in January should be accepted, without hesitation. — Wengerball (@ArseneStyle) December 13, 2017

Sanchez has entered the final six months of his current deal at the Emirates, and is showing no signs of wanting to extend his stay in north London.

The 29-year-old has been touted as a future Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain star ahead of the January window as Arsenal weigh up whether to sell him for a cut-price fee or lose him for nothing next June.