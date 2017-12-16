Arsenal's New Head Scout Keen on Bringing 2 Bundesliga Defenders to the Emirates

Arsenal have reportedly scouted two Bundesliga players in a bid to find reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer market and the retirement of captain Per Mertesacker.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners' newly appointed head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, has already started looking around since the defender is set to finish his career at the end of the season.

The German scout, who recently joined the North London club from Borussia Dortmund, has a wide and deep knowledge of the Bundesliga and is rumoured to have already eyed two men who could move to the Premier League next year.

State of our team is horrible but I'm glad, the club is heading in the right direction with the signings of Sven Mislintat and Raul Sanllehi. The club has plans for creating a perfect squad which is strong enough for both PL and CL. Arsene Wenger might even sign a new contract. — Harsh (@DammitArsenal) December 14, 2017

The first one is Abdou Diallo, 21-year-old Frech defender who currently is at Mainz, and the second one is Wolfsburg's Ohis Felix Uduokhai, who plays in a similar role.

Arsenal will need new forces at the centre of the defence as Mertesacker is set to take a coaching role at the club's academy in June.

The Gunners have already eyed West Brom's Johnny Evans as another suitable candidate and are long-term admirers of Monaco's Thomas Lemar, who they failed to sign earlier this summer.

Diallo joined Mainz from Monaco in June 2017 and has put in impressive performances during his 14 appearances, providing two assists for the Bundesliga side.

German 20-year-old Uduokhai has also received positive feedback in this initial months of the 2017/18 season and contributed to his side's 12th place in the league.

Wolfsburg owe him a great deal as they have only lost three games in the first 16 matches and may not be keen on letting him go.

Arsenal plan to secure them both at the end of the year.