Arsenal's New Head Scout Keen on Bringing 2 Bundesliga Defenders to the Emirates

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Arsenal have reportedly scouted two Bundesliga players in a bid to find reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer market and the retirement of captain Per Mertesacker. 

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners' newly appointed head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, has already started looking around since the defender is set to finish his career at the end of the season. 

The German scout, who recently joined the North London club from Borussia Dortmund, has a wide and deep knowledge of the Bundesliga and is rumoured to have already eyed two men who could move to the Premier League next year. 

The first one is Abdou Diallo, 21-year-old Frech defender who currently is at Mainz, and the second one is Wolfsburg's Ohis Felix Uduokhai, who plays in a similar role. 

Arsenal will need new forces at the centre of the defence as Mertesacker is set to take a coaching role at the club's academy in June. 

The Gunners have already eyed West Brom's Johnny Evans as another suitable candidate and are long-term admirers of Monaco's Thomas Lemar, who they failed to sign earlier this summer. 

Diallo joined Mainz from Monaco in June 2017 and has put in impressive performances during his 14 appearances, providing two assists for the Bundesliga side. 

German 20-year-old Uduokhai has also received positive feedback in this initial months of the 2017/18 season and contributed to his side's 12th place in the league. 

Wolfsburg owe him a great deal as they have only lost three games in the first 16 matches and may not be keen on letting him go. 

Arsenal plan to secure them both at the end of the year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters