Barcelona Suffer Blow as Gerard Deulofeu Looks Set to Miss El Clásico With Knee Injury

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Barcelona have suffered a blow ahead of El Clásico next week, after winger Gerard Deulofeu looks set to miss the game with a knee injury picked up in training on Friday. 

The Catalan giants have confirmed that the former Everton man will be out of action for at least ten days.

In addition, Sport claim Deulofeu is likely to also miss the hotly anticipated clash against Barça's fierce rivals Real Madrid. This is worrying news for fans of the La Liga leaders, as their summer signing Ousmané Dembélé is also unlikely to be back in time to face Zinedine Zidane's champions.

Barcelona are currently leading La Liga by five points, with Real Madrid languishing eight points off in fourth place after an inconsistent start to the 2017/18 season. 

Barça will be desperate to get one over on their rivals - after having to witness Los Blancos claim a famous La Liga and Champions League double last season.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Real Madrid are currently in Abu Dhabi, where they are currently playing in the Club World Cup after beating Juventus in last season's Champions League final to book their spot in the competition. 

Deulofeu made a name for himself on loan at Everton from Barcelona in 2013, before playing for Sevilla the following season. Everton snapped up the talented Spaniard the following season, and his performances for the Toffees, and a successful loan spell with AC Milan, saw Barça re-sign their academy product at the start of this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters