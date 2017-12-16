Barcelona Suffer Blow as Gerard Deulofeu Looks Set to Miss El Clásico With Knee Injury

Barcelona have suffered a blow ahead of El Clásico next week, after winger Gerard Deulofeu looks set to miss the game with a knee injury picked up in training on Friday.

The Catalan giants have confirmed that the former Everton man will be out of action for at least ten days.

In addition, Sport claim Deulofeu is likely to also miss the hotly anticipated clash against Barça's fierce rivals Real Madrid. This is worrying news for fans of the La Liga leaders, as their summer signing Ousmané Dembélé is also unlikely to be back in time to face Zinedine Zidane's champions.

Barcelona are currently leading La Liga by five points, with Real Madrid languishing eight points off in fourth place after an inconsistent start to the 2017/18 season.

Barça will be desperate to get one over on their rivals - after having to witness Los Blancos claim a famous La Liga and Champions League double last season.

Real Madrid are currently in Abu Dhabi, where they are currently playing in the Club World Cup after beating Juventus in last season's Champions League final to book their spot in the competition.

Deulofeu made a name for himself on loan at Everton from Barcelona in 2013, before playing for Sevilla the following season. Everton snapped up the talented Spaniard the following season, and his performances for the Toffees, and a successful loan spell with AC Milan, saw Barça re-sign their academy product at the start of this season.