Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Reveals Why He's So Good in the Air

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata has admitted that he has been watching videos of former Blues forward Didier Drogba in his spare time.


The Spaniard, who completed a £55m move to west London from Real Madrid, has been prolific in the air this season and Morata believes that his training as a child has helped him become such an aerial threat.

"I put it on at home so I improve with Didier," Morata told the Chelsea magazine, as reported by the Metro.


"When I was seven or eight, I got a trampoline. My dad used to say to me all the time, ‘come on with the head’ and then pass the ball to me as I jumped. I really think it’s helped my heading game because I practiced this all the time with my dad.


"I found it funny when I was little to jump high and head or kick the ball, but it helped me for the future as well because the aerial game is one of my good points."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Despite constant talk about if he would succeed in England, Morata has hit the ground running in the Premier League, just like fellow newcomer Alexandre Lacazette. 


Chelsea's striker is ahead of Arsenal's Frenchman in the goalscoring charts this season, having registered nine goals and four assists in the league alone - the same tally as Manchester United frontman Romelu Lukaku.

