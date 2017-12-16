Claude Puel Hints at Potential Departure for Islam Slimani in January Transfer Window

December 16, 2017

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has suggested that Islam Slimani could leave the King Power Stadium in January, according to the Leicester Mercury.

The Algerian has struggled this season for both form and games this season in the Premier League, failing to score in his nine league appearances so far, with Puel unable to give reassurances about the 29-year-old's future at Leicester.

Puel said: "Time will tell to speak about the January transfer window, but he is in the squad. 

"I think now Slimani is working very well also. It is always difficult for me to make assurances with competition between players."

Slimani signed for the Foxes in the summer of 2016 for a club record fee of £30m, but has failed to adapt to life in the Premier League and has not been a regular in the team.

The striker has been linked with a return to Portugal with former side Sporting CP as well as Premier League outfit Watford, as Puel looks to balance his striking options with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki, Leonardo Ulloa and Kelechi Iheanacho on the books at Leicester.

Puel continued, stating: "It is difficult for me to say what will happen in the transfer window but it is difficult for me and the staff to manage all these players for the same position.

"But they all work like Slimani, Ulloa, Iheanacho and Musa, different players they work very well."

