Diego Simeone Admits Man Utd Target Griezmann Will Be Allowed to Leave Atletico in Near Future

Diego Simeone has revealed that Antoine Griezmann will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid when the striker feels the time is right.

In quotes attributed to the Atleti boss in French news publication L'Equipe, Simeone stated that he would not stand in Griezmann's way if the the 26-year-old felt he needed to leave after achieving all that he could in Spain's capital.

The revelation comes just five months after Griezmann penned a new long-term contract at the Wanda Metropolitano and amid plenty of summer speculation that he was set to join Manchester United.

Griezmann is not expected to depart in the January transfer window, but Simeone dropped a massive bombshell by admitting that the goalscorer could be sold if he wished to leave.

The Argentine said: "Of course Griezmann will be able to leave at some point, the same way (Diego) Costa and Arda Turan were allowed to leave.

"I love my players a lot and I love to see them grow. I am not ungrateful. If a player comes to me and says: 'Coach, I have a once in a lifetime chance to play for a certain team, I want to leave'.

"If he did all he could for me as Griezmann does, I'll say it's no problem. I know that he needs to grow."

Griezmann has struggled to replicate the form he has produced in past seasons so far this term, with the France international netting only seven times in 18 appearances.

His contribution to Atletico's cause has improved in recent outings, but it would appear that the conjecture over his future during the close season has impacted the forward more than many thought it would.

United, long-term suitors of Griezmann, were linked with a move for him throughout the summer window but declined to make a concrete offer for his services.

Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona were also touted as potential destinations for Griezmann, but he elected to stay with Los Rojiblancos for the 2017/18 campaign instead.

