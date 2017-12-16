Exodus: Arsenal Braced for Mass Summer Exit With as Many as 8 Players on the Verge

Arsenal are looking to identify as many new recruits as possible and get transfer dealings done early amidst reports that as many as eight first-team players could leave the club in 2018.

With the arrival of Borussia Dortmund's former chief scout Sven Mislintat, the Gunners are going to try and lure promising talents from the Bundesliga into joining the north London side, according to the Mirror.

What's on the Arsenal players' minds? 🤔 The Manchester United defeat says Arsene Wenger.



Read here: https://t.co/stkmlsP6ss pic.twitter.com/IjTbo6KEgA — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) December 15, 2017

Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil are expected to leave the club next summer on a Bosman, although Arsenal could be persuaded to sell up in January to avoid their best players walking away for free.

Fan favourite Jack Wilshere is also in the latter stages of his contract, while Oliver Giroud and Theo Walcott could search for first-team football elsewhere.

Bundesliga youngsters Abdou Diallo and Ohis Felix Uduokhai are believed to be on Arsenal's shopping list, with defensive reinforcements being a high-priority for the Gunners.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Jonny Evans is being linked with a move to the Emirates too, with the West Brom defender being a long-term target for Arsène Wenger.

French forwards Thomas Lemar and Nabil Fekir are also in Arsenal's sights, with the latter being lined up as a like-for-like replacement for Özil.





The Gunners are set for their biggest squad overhaul in years next year. With countless players entering the final months of their contract, as well as some stars frustrated at the lack of game time, Arsenal will need to spend big next summer in order to remain competitive in the Premier League.