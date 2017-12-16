Exodus: Arsenal Braced for Mass Summer Exit With as Many as 8 Players on the Verge

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Arsenal are looking to identify as many new recruits as possible and get transfer dealings done early amidst reports that as many as eight first-team players could leave the club in 2018.

With the arrival of Borussia Dortmund's former chief scout Sven Mislintat, the Gunners are going to try and lure promising talents from the Bundesliga into joining the north London side, according to the Mirror.

Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil are expected to leave the club next summer on a Bosman, although Arsenal could be persuaded to sell up in January to avoid their best players walking away for free.

Fan favourite Jack Wilshere is also in the latter stages of his contract, while Oliver Giroud and Theo Walcott could search for first-team football elsewhere.

Bundesliga youngsters Abdou Diallo and Ohis Felix Uduokhai are believed to be on Arsenal's shopping list, with defensive reinforcements being a high-priority for the Gunners. 

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Jonny Evans is being linked with a move to the Emirates too, with the West Brom defender being a long-term target for Arsène Wenger.

French forwards Thomas Lemar and Nabil Fekir are also in Arsenal's sights, with the latter being lined up as a like-for-like replacement for Özil.


The Gunners are set for their biggest squad overhaul in years next year. With countless players entering the final months of their contract, as well as some stars frustrated at the lack of game time, Arsenal will need to spend big next summer in order to remain competitive in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters