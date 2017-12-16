Fan Q&A: Why Crystal Palace Duo Picked Liverpool Legend Ahead of Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes

Crystal Palace stars Wilfried Zaha and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have picked Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard ahead of Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes, when asked which was the best player. The Eagles men were answering fan's questions on a number of topics, ahead of their Premier League match against an in-form Leicester City side.

Fielding a number of questions for Sky Sports, the popular pair tackled a number of questions from the Selhurt Park faithful. When asked to make the tricky decision between three exceptional English midfielders, both opted for the former Liverpool icon. Loftus-Cheek said:

"I think most people would say Scholes. I think I'm going to say Gerrard, because he could do everything.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

"Obviously Lampard was top at what he did, and what he did was score goals, and no other midfielder can do that like Lamps. But the way Gerrard leads as well, I'd say Gerrard."





Loftus-Cheek's comment are interesting, given that Lampard was a legend at Chelsea - the club he is currently on loan from. Zaha, a former Manchester United player, also opted for Gerrard, claiming:





"Do you know how you pay attention to certain players… obviously I know how good Scholes is, but I didn't really watch him, I didn't really see too much of him. Someone asked Toni Kroos the same question and he said Scholes, so I was thinking this guy must be unreal.

"Me personally, I would say Gerrard. That's my opinion, just the way he plays, controls the game, technique, the way he strikes the ball. I remember training with England, and he hit the ball with such power, and no run-up. I'd have to run from the halfway line to smash that as hard as he's hit that".