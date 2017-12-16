Jose Mourinho Told He Can't Serve His Man Utd Players and Staff Their Christmas Lunch

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been banned from serving Christmas lunch to his players and staff at their training ground.

Louis van Gaal and Sir Alex Ferguson got to do the honour in previous years by serving the roast potatoes and brussels sprouts.

But according to the Sun, that's a tradition that will be stopped this year after Mourinho was banned by chef Mike Donnelly from his kitchen. The chef insisted that his team will serve the food to the Manchester United players and staff.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

This was revealed by a United insider who said the decision was made in order to avoid the food being wasted. They said that "the United Christmas lunch used to be one of the highlights of the year, with the players enjoying being served by the people who usually bark the orders at them.

"But this year the head chef has took matters into his own hands and told the manager and his team that they won't be serving the food. The problem is when the management do it, they pile the plates high and loads of food ends up wasted in the bin.

"When you're cooking for 200-odd people, that's a lot of time, effort and money going straight into the bin."

This Friday, at the Carrington training base, the Manchester United's players and staff will be having their festive turkey will all the trimmings.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

With Mourinho not having to worry about serving the lunch, he can turn his full attention to the two fixtures United have either side of Friday. First they play Bristol City in the league cup quarter-final on Wednesday and then they are up against Leicester City in the Premier League next Saturday.