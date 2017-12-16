Jose Mourinho Told He Can't Serve His Man Utd Players and Staff Their Christmas Lunch

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been banned from serving Christmas lunch to his players and staff at their training ground.

Louis van Gaal and Sir Alex Ferguson got to do the honour in previous years by serving the roast potatoes and brussels sprouts.

But according to the Sun, that's a tradition that will be stopped this year after Mourinho was banned by chef Mike Donnelly from his kitchen. The chef insisted that his team will serve the food to the Manchester United players and staff.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

This was revealed by a United insider who said the decision was made in order to avoid the food being wasted. They said that "the United Christmas lunch used to be one of the highlights of the year, with the players enjoying being served by the people who usually bark the orders at them.

"But this year the head chef has took matters into his own hands and told the manager and his team that they won't be serving the food. The problem is when the management do it, they pile the plates high and loads of food ends up wasted in the bin.

"When you're cooking for 200-odd people, that's a lot of time, effort and money going straight into the bin."

This Friday, at the Carrington training base, the Manchester United's players and staff will be having their festive turkey will all the trimmings.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

With Mourinho not having to worry about serving the lunch, he can turn his full attention to the two fixtures United have either side of Friday. First they play Bristol City in the league cup quarter-final on Wednesday and then they are up against Leicester City in the Premier League next Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters