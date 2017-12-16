Juventus Eye Roma's Emerson Palmieri as Replacement for Unsettled Chelsea Target Alex Sandro

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Juventus are considering a bid for Roma's left-back Emerson Palmieri during the next transfer window as rumours surrounding Alex Sandro's departure intensify. 

Sandro has had a rough start to the season and looks to be struggling for form at the Turin outfit and could be leaving Serie A in January. 

The Brazilian was strongly linked with Chelsea earlier this summer, with speculation suggesting that his former Juventus boss Antonio Conte would love to bring him to Stamford Bridge. 

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho is also thought to be eager to sign him during the winter transfer window and Juventus may be forced to send him away since he rarely finds a spot in Massimiliano Allegri's starting squad. 

The Bianconeri are, therefore, already looking to find a replacement ahead of his transfer and seem to have identified Palmieri as the most suitable man. 

Sandro's fellow Brazilian has recently recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament picked up last May and could be joining the Old Lady for a fee of around €20m. 

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, he is the number one target for Juventus, who could be trying to negotiate his purchase when Roma travel up north to face the Bianconeri next week. 


His recent struggles with form, however, could be a problem for Allegri, who needs a fully fit squad for the second part of the season and cannot afford to wait for just another player's recovery. 


For this reason, the Bianconeri have also eyed Atalanta's Leonardo Spinazzola, who is a property of Juventus but on loan at the Bergamo side. 

The Italian already was supposed to return to Turin in summer 2017 but opted to remain with Atalanta for another season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters