Juventus Eye Roma's Emerson Palmieri as Replacement for Unsettled Chelsea Target Alex Sandro

Juventus are considering a bid for Roma's left-back Emerson Palmieri during the next transfer window as rumours surrounding Alex Sandro's departure intensify.

Sandro has had a rough start to the season and looks to be struggling for form at the Turin outfit and could be leaving Serie A in January.

The Brazilian was strongly linked with Chelsea earlier this summer, with speculation suggesting that his former Juventus boss Antonio Conte would love to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho is also thought to be eager to sign him during the winter transfer window and Juventus may be forced to send him away since he rarely finds a spot in Massimiliano Allegri's starting squad.

The Bianconeri are, therefore, already looking to find a replacement ahead of his transfer and seem to have identified Palmieri as the most suitable man.

Sandro's fellow Brazilian has recently recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament picked up last May and could be joining the Old Lady for a fee of around €20m.

TJ: Alex Sandro will be on the bench against Bologna for the third consecutive game (Serie A). pic.twitter.com/DtGoaYlhsI — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) December 15, 2017

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, he is the number one target for Juventus, who could be trying to negotiate his purchase when Roma travel up north to face the Bianconeri next week.





His recent struggles with form, however, could be a problem for Allegri, who needs a fully fit squad for the second part of the season and cannot afford to wait for just another player's recovery.





For this reason, the Bianconeri have also eyed Atalanta's Leonardo Spinazzola, who is a property of Juventus but on loan at the Bergamo side.

The Italian already was supposed to return to Turin in summer 2017 but opted to remain with Atalanta for another season.