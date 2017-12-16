Liverpool Among the Suitors as West Ham Consider Cashing in on Rising Starlet

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

West Ham are reportedly open to considering offers for young ace Domingos Quina during the January transfer spell and could make a huge profit from his departure, with the likes of Liverpool apparently interested. 

The 18-year-old midfielder has made four substitute appearances for the top-tier club since the beginning of the year and has been identified as one of the rising stars of the Premier League. 

He is also part of Portugal's Under-20 squad and has been earmarked for a spot in the senior squad once he matures. 

Not the result that we wanted but we go again ⚒

A post shared by Domingos Quina (@dquina36) on

The youngster joined West Ham from Chelsea's academy in 2016 for nothing but is apparently looking to find a place where he can have more regular football and develop. 

With David Moyes seeking experienced campaigners to help side fight against relegation, he probably won't be able to give the raw talent as many chances to feature as he would want. 

West Ham may need to cash in some profits ahead of the winter transfer window, in order to reinforce their struggling side, and Quina's departure may be mutually beneficial for player and club.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are among the clubs interested in offering him a spot and could move to secure him in January. 

The deal could indeed be ideal for the Portuguese talent, with Jurgen Klopp known for giving young stars, like Dominic Solanke, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold regular chances.

The Hammers may however prefer to send Quina out on loan and are considering their options before taking a decision. 

