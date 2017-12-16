Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Reveals Talks Over January Signings Are Already Underway

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has revealed that he has already opened discussions with the club's managing director, Lee Charnley, over potential January transfer targets. 

The Magpies boss had been frustrated with a lack of transfer activity in the summer and with his side currently sitting in 16th position following eight games without a win, the January transfer window looms as a vital time for the Spaniard to finally strengthen his squad. 

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Whilst a possible takeover continues to dominate discussions, Benitez insists he remains focused solely on the role he can play as manager of the club in the lead up to the transfer window opening, business which he hopes to conduct quickly. 

Benitez said, via Sky Sports: "I had a conversation with Lee yesterday. We were talking about what we want to do and players that maybe we would like to bring here, or players that maybe could go for any reason.

"We have already started this discussion and then we will see if we can progress in a few days.

"At this time it is just to talk about ideas. You might say 'I would like to sign this player' and someone will say '£40m' - maybe it is not realistic.

"The main thing, we had this conversation, then we have to move forward quickly. I don't know the details but at least we were talking about that. We have to progress and it is so obvious that we have to improve things."

However, the Newcastle boss would not crack under questions which sought to clarify the figures and budget he was looking to work with.

He added: "It is more depending on the players that you can sign - you can sign one or two, or you can sign five. It depends on how many players you like that will be available in the market. I don't have any figures now."

Whilst the club's ownership talks continue to rumble on, Benitez is adamant that the off-field matters are not proving to be a distraction on the field, he added: "I don't think it is having an effect.


"The reality is that we have what we have and we are where we are and that is the reality. Everyone has to realise that is the situation."

