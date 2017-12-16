REVEALED: Why Renato Sanches Can't Play for Another Club Even if Swansea Did Cut Loan Deal Short

Renato Sanches is unable to join a second club on loan if Bayern Munich recall him from Swansea City - all because of a brief Bayern cameo at the start of the season.

Media outlets like the Sun had alleged that the German giants could look to bring the Portugal international back to the Bundesliga if the Swans opt to cut their losses and prematurely end his season-long loan spell in South Wales.

However, Sanches is caught between a rock and a hard place over whatever decision he makes as he won't be able to play for another club on loan in the second half of the season.

Bayern Munich have no interest in taking Renato Sanches back from his loan spell at Swansea City early, according to boss Jupp Heynckes #SSFootball — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) December 16, 2017

Why? Because the 20-year-old has already played for two teams this season thanks to a six-minute substitute appearance for Bayern in the DFL Super Cup victory over Borussia Dortmund on 5th August.

FIFA rules stipulate that a player cannot play for more than two clubs during a season and, given that Sanches has made 10 appearances for Swansea this term as well as his brief period on the field for Bayern, he wouldn't be able to play elsewhere.

Sanches has found himself out of favour at the Liberty Stadium in recent matches as his shock loan switch to Swansea has gone down like a lead balloon thus far.

2016: Wins Euro 2016 Young Player of the Tournament

2016: Signs for FC Bayern München​ for €35m

2017: Moves on loan to Swansea City Football Club​



Now: 😪😥https://t.co/y2Rzct2ZBX — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 16, 2017

The ex-Benfica starlet has failed to light up the Premier League with the Swans and has only played five minutes of the past three league games for Paul Clement's side.

The Swansea manager has denied that he will send Sanches back to Germany over his poor form in south Wales, and it may be in Sanches' best interests to stay where he is.

He is unlikely to earn much game time with Jupp Heynckes' table toppers and, whilst Swansea are struggling in England's top flight, he would get more minutes there than at the Allianz Arena.

