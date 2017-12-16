Sam Allardyce Looks Ahead to 'Critical' Month as New Everton Boss Plans January Additions

Everton manager Sam Allardyce believes that recruiting the right players in January will be vital if he is to build on his promising start to life at Goodison Park.

The former England manager has enjoyed an impressive start to life on Merseyside since his appointment at the end of November, winning three games and drawing the Merseyside Derby last Sunday.

Allardyce, however, knows that he, alongside director of football Steve Walsh, have an important month ahead in the January transfer window as they look to bolster the squad left to them by the dismissed Ronald Koeman.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, Allardyce said: "I am not going to comment on what Ronald did or didn't do.

"What I will comment on is that Steve and I have known each other for a huge amount of time and I have every faith in the process we will have and, hopefully, it will be successful.

"Because, if I am to be successful, then recruitment at the football club will be the most critical part of building success."

The pair have enjoyed working together in the past during their time at Newcastle, who they beat 1-0 in midweek, with Allardyce confident that he and Walsh can find the right players to continue the Toffee's rise up the table.

33.3% - Wayne Rooney has converted 33.3% of his shots from open play in the Premier League this season (7/21); better than any previous league campaign. His worst ratio was in 2016-17 at Manchester United (6.1%). Revitalised. pic.twitter.com/LESiyCCv3T — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2017

He continued, stating: "We have to find the player who is going to be good enough to make Everton better and this is the hardest job in football we have today, believe you me.

"It is quite difficult to say I am only looking for this type of striker, because we are talking about a small group of players who are good enough to play at this level."

Next for Allardyce's side is a home game against Swansea on Monday as they sit in the Premier League's Top 10 after turning around their poor start to the season.