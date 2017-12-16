Spurs Manager Mauricio Pochettino Claims His Side Will 'Play Loud Music' if They Beat Man City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that he wants to play celebratory loud music if his side manage to end Manchester City's unbeaten Premier League run on Saturday evening. The Citizens were criticised by Man Utd boss José Mourinho for their wild celebrations following last weekend's 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of Spurs' clash with Pep Guardiola's side, via the Daily Mail, Pochettino was asked how his side would celebrate if they managed to end the side's formidable unbeaten run, and claimed he would play music in the dressing room to celebrate such an outcome. Pochettino said:

"It’s normal, if you lose the game, you are not going to put music on.

"You are going to the changing room, and your shower, and you want to go quick back. But when they are winning, it’s normal they put on music in the changing room. I wish that we can have loud music tomorrow."





"But I am never (going to complain) if another team celebrates because sometimes it’s good, when you lose, and you hear all that happens in another changing room, it’s good to feel the pain. With respect, of course, because it’s always about respect but sometimes it’s good to listen."

Manchester City have romped their way to the top of the table in the opening half of the Premier League season. After 17 matches, the Citizens are 11 points clear, with their fierce rivals Man Utd trailing in second place.





A win over Spurs could put the title race to bed, as Guardiola's men look to be only the second ever side to end the Premier League season unbeaten.