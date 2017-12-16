West Ham managed to take all three points in a 3-0 victory away to Stoke City, helping them climb outside of the relegation zone.

A 19th minute Mark Noble spot kick and second-half goals from Marko Arnautovic and Diafra Sakho were enough to secure the win, but the penalty decision appeared to be controversial.

Stoke City headed into the game two points clear of the relegation places in 15th. This comes after winning just two of their last 10 league games, against Swansea and Watford.

West Ham, on the other hand, started the game in 19th place in the Premier League, level on points with Crystal Palace and West Brom, who are both above them. But the Hammers' form has picked up a little in the last two games, winning against Chelsea and then drawing with Arsenal.

For the Potters, Mark Hughes replaced Kurt Zouma with Kevin Wimmer. Otherwise it was the same Stoke side that lost 1-0 to Burnley in midweek.

West Ham also made one change from the team that drew with Arsenal on Wednesday. Manager David Moyes replaced suspended Winston Reid with James Collins.

West Ham were the ones dominating possession in the opening 10 minutes. But Stoke got the first opportunity of the game. Xherdan Shaqiri received the ball on the right side, near the edge of the Hammers' box, he then cut inside on his left foot but scuffed his shot woefully wide.

The Potters then had a glorious chance to take the lead around the 18th minute mark, but a Ryan Shawcross header could only find the post of the West Ham goal.

Minutes later, it was the Hammers who controversially took the lead from the penalty spot. Referee Graham Scott judged Eric Pieters' tackle on Manuel Lanzini to be a foul, but replays showed minimal contact on the West Ham star.

Mark Noble remained composed and, on his 300th Premier League appearance, slotted the ball past the Stoke goalkeeper into the right side of the goal.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Stoke, who felt aggrieved by the decision, started to press the away side more, with possession becoming more equal. But they were struggling to create chances, with West Ham looking secure at the back for most of the opening half-an-hour.

The Hammers were forced into a change around the 35th minute after goalscorer Mark Noble was replaced by Declan Rice because of an injury.

West Ham then almost doubled their lead in the 39th minute after Marko Arnautovic broke through on goal on the right side of the field. The former Stoke player went one-on-one with the Potters' stopper Jack Butland, but his effort went straight at the keeper, who blocked it.

Afterwards Arnautovic had another chance to score after he received the ball in the middle of the Stoke penalty area, but after some nice footwork to create space for the shot, he fired the ball over the goal.

Arnautovic had another chance to make it 2-0 just before the hour mark as he went clear on goal again, but as he cut inside onto his right foot inside the penalty area, a Stoke player managed to deflect his shot away from the goal.

West Ham had yet another opportunity to score through Arnautoivc in the 67th minute, but his curled effort from just inside of the Potters' penalty area could only hit the crossbar. The Hammers then made another substitution, bringing on Diafra Sakho for Michail Antonio.

Shawcross had another fantastic headed opportunity for Stoke a few minutes later, but his effort from around the six-yard box was headed over after a great Charlie Adam cross.

The Potters' were made to pay for missed opportunities in the 75th minute as West Ham made it 2-0, with Arnautovic finally converting a chance. A one-two between the Austrian and his teammate Lanzini on the edge of the box took out four Stoke players, and Arnautovic smashed the ball past the goalkeeper in a one-on-one chance.

Arnautovic was then withdrawn shortly after, with Javier Hernandez the replacement. West Ham then got a third in the final minutes of the match as substitute Sakho converted a third into the corner to seal the win for David Moyes' side.