Talk of La Liga Switch Intensifies as Neymar's Father 'Dines With Real Madrid President'

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Rumours of Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar making a stunning summer switch to Real Madrid are gathering pace, after the Brazilian superstar's father has reportedly dined with Los Blancos' president Florentino Perez. It is widely believed that Neymar is unhappy in France, and will look to push for a move away from Ligue 1 at the end of his first season with the club.

As reported by Spanish outlet Diaro Gol, via the Mirror, Neymar Sr met with Perez to discuss a potential move back to Spain for his son - who joined PSG from Barcelona last summer for a world record smashing €222m. It is believed that this fee would have to be broken again for Real to sign Neymar, with a fee of around €250m likely to convince PSG to relinquish their star.

While Neymar's father may be pushing to force a move through this summer, it is likely that the 25-year-old will have to wait until at least 2019 to leave the club. Despite his apparent unrest in the French capital, Neymar has been in formidable form for his new side - contributing 15 goals and nine assists in 18 matches for Les Rouge-et-Bleu.

Neymar has certainly flourished in Ligue 1, where he has effectively stepped out of Lionel Messi's immense shadow at Barcelona and taken on the role of the star player for Unai Emery's side. However, the culture shift appears to have unsettled the player, and a move back to La Liga seems inevitable for the former Champions League winner.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters