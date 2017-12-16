Talk of La Liga Switch Intensifies as Neymar's Father 'Dines With Real Madrid President'

Rumours of Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar making a stunning summer switch to Real Madrid are gathering pace, after the Brazilian superstar's father has reportedly dined with Los Blancos' president Florentino Perez. It is widely believed that Neymar is unhappy in France, and will look to push for a move away from Ligue 1 at the end of his first season with the club.

As reported by Spanish outlet Diaro Gol, via the Mirror, Neymar Sr met with Perez to discuss a potential move back to Spain for his son - who joined PSG from Barcelona last summer for a world record smashing €222m. It is believed that this fee would have to be broken again for Real to sign Neymar, with a fee of around €250m likely to convince PSG to relinquish their star.

While Neymar's father may be pushing to force a move through this summer, it is likely that the 25-year-old will have to wait until at least 2019 to leave the club. Despite his apparent unrest in the French capital, Neymar has been in formidable form for his new side - contributing 15 goals and nine assists in 18 matches for Les Rouge-et-Bleu.

Neymar has certainly flourished in Ligue 1, where he has effectively stepped out of Lionel Messi's immense shadow at Barcelona and taken on the role of the star player for Unai Emery's side. However, the culture shift appears to have unsettled the player, and a move back to La Liga seems inevitable for the former Champions League winner.