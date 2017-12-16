Tottenham & Liverpool Quoted £53m for Thriving Forward as Fiorentina Look to Keep Hold of Starlet

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been quoted £53m for young Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa, after the star's performances this season have caught the eyes of scouts around Europe.

20-year-old Chiesa is one of the most exciting talent to come from the Fiorentina academy in recent years and is now a regular in Stefano Pioli's side - having featured 15 times this season scoring four.

His performances and potential have earned the interest of European clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, as well as the English duo Liverpool and Tottenham.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

According to Italian sources, including newspaper La Stampa, La Viola have put a £53m price tag on the forward's head in an attempt to scare off the circling European giants.

Chiesa, who is the son of former Italian national team footballer Enrico Chiesa, has had an exceptional season when taking into consideration his age and time within the first team.

The Italy Under-21 star has made 41 appearances for Fiorentina, making his official debut on the opening day of the 2016/17 season in a 2-1 defeat to Juventus. Since the beginning of the 2017/18, the Italian - who can play out wide or through the middle - has been involved in seven goals.