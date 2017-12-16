Unbelievable Jeff! Super Computer Predicts Stunning Results for UCL Last-16 Ties

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

The 2017/18 Champions League last-16 draw at the start of December threw up some truly meaty encounters for fans to salivate over.

From Real Madrid's tantalising meeting with PSG, to Tottenham's attacking verve taking on defensive masters Juventus, supporters will be treated to some truly spectacular games when the competition reconvenes in February.

And, if talkSPORT's use of a super computer to predict the outcome of all eight mouthwatering ties is anything to go by, spectators are in for some truly stunning affairs.

The super computer predicted that four of the Premier League's five entrants would secure their passage to the quarter-final stage, with reigning champions Chelsea the only ones to miss out.

The Blues were predicted to fall to Barcelona's might in heartbreaking fashion via a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw.

Manchester United are expected to secure a slim 2-1 triumph over Sevilla, rivals Manchester City should tonk FC Basel 5-1, Liverpool will best Porto 4-2 over two legs and Tottenham will see off Juventus on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate score.

Away from England's elite, a truly enthralling clash between Real and PSG will see Los Blancos land feet first in the quarters following a topsy-turvy 4-3 victory, Bayern Munich will knock out Besiktas 4-1 and Shakhtar Donetsk will stun Roma with a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

If any of those contests are even remotely close to what is predicted then we're all in for a treat next year!

