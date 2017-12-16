Verona vs AC Milan Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Men, Team News & More

AC Milan will be bursting with confidence after defeating their upcoming opponents Verona 3-0 - only a matter of days ago in the Coppa Italia.

Rino Gattuso's men prepare to go head to head with Hellas Verona again, knowing that they need to maintain their consistency if they want to push for a European spot.

After picking up their first win under new coach Gattuso last weekend, Milan find themselves 14 points behind third placed Juventus. They know all they can do is keep picking up points and try and beat whoever is put in front of them.

This Sunday's opponents Verona aren't going to lie down for Milan - as they currently sit in 19th position knowing a win could lift them out of the relegation zone.

Here all the details you need for Sunday's game.

Classic Encounter

AC Milan 3-1 Verona







On September 8, 1996, the legendary George Weah scored one of football's most iconic goals against Hellas Verona in a 3-1 win.

The Milan striker picked up a misplaced pass which came from a Verona corner, and ran the entire length of the pitch, going past the entire Verona team to score.

The Liberian international was the reigning Ballon d’Or winner and Fifa World Footballer Year - but this goal was one of the most memorable aspects of his amazing career.

Key Men



A player that can make the difference in this game is Milan forward Suso. The former Liverpool player is Milan's top scorer with five goals this season and is the go-to guy when the Rossoneri are in need of a goal.

Suso has evolved into a quick and skillful player and is someone that often cuts inside and causes defenders havoc. Milan will be hoping that he can work his creative magic as he has done so often this season.

If Leonardo Bonnuci and co want to keep a clean sheet then they'll have to be cautious of Verona striker Giampaolo Pazzini.

The Italian forward has four goals in seven matches this season, but is more of an impact player as he recently been coming off the bench when his team's in need of a goal.

If given the opportunity he will be looking to inflict damage on his former club, where he didn't have an ideal spell.

Team News

Gattuso will be looking making a number of changes to the side that faced Verona in midweek.



Alessio Romagnoli didn't start the last league game against Bologna, but is likely to return to the fold as Gattuso may play three at the back - just like he did in his last two away games.

AC Milan right-back Andrea Conti remains out of action after suffering from crucial ligament damage. Meanwhile, Nikola Kalinic looks likely to start ahead of Andre Silva as the latter played in midweek.

The core of the midfield looks likely to be Riccardo Montolivo and Franck Kessié, while Fabio Borini and Ricardo Rodriguez look set to play as attacking full-backs.

Prediction



Milan are sure to be brimming with confidence with two successive wins under their belts. Rino Gattuso will want only one thing, and that is three points.

In their way are a Verona side that have only managed one win in nine league games. They are in a more desperate situation that their opponents which will make it a hard fought battle. However, Milan will want to keep a run going to turn what has been a bleak season around.

Verona 1-2 AC Milan

