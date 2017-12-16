VIDEO: West Ham Stars Chicharito & Zabaleta Fail Miserably in Xmas Laugh-Off Contest

West Ham stars Javier Hernandez and Pablo Zabaleta simply couldn't even keep it together during a game in which the target was to not laugh.

The Hammers men sat across a table and took turns reading out Christmas jokes. And despite neither of them seemingly understanding what they were reading, they failed to keep straight faces, laughing at every single joke that was read out.

Check it out in the video below:

The aim of the game was not to laugh... we're not sure @CH14_ & @pablo_zabaleta understood the rules... 😂 pic.twitter.com/xe82kX5hG3 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) December 15, 2017

Hernandez and Zabaleta both came in as summer signings for West Ham. And having joined the club with bold reputations, they haven't quite lived up to the billing.

That's no reason to lack holiday cheer, however.