Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah Continues Recovery From Knee Injury at England's St George’s Park

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is continuing his road to recovery and has been granted use of England's St. George’s Park facility to help him back to full fitness.

Chalobah, who was called up to the senior England squad by Gareth Southgate before his untimely injury, has been out of action with a serious knee injury since August and is hoping to get back on the field and put himself in contention for selection for the World Cup squad.

The former Chelsea star had been hoping for a January comeback, but reports claim the timescale may be longer than that.

Warren Little/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Watford and the Football Association have agreed to let the midfielder continue his recovery at the England training centre in Burton-upon-Trent, similar to a previous arrangement with Spurs where defender Danny Rose was granted the same treatment when recovering from his own knee issue.

The facility offers them medical treatment and allows Chalobah to continue training while taking in some new scenery. .