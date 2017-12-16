West Ham Players Staring Down the Barrel of a 50% Pay Cut

With West Ham entrenched in the bottom three of the Premier League table, relegation to the Championship is a real danger, but following the appointment of David Moyes and the knowledge that their wages could be cut by a staggering 50 per-cent if they go down, the Hammers have had a resurgence in form.

Moyes taking over the reigns at the London Stadium has steadied the ship as West Ham have defied the odds in recent times by overcoming Chelsea, holding Arsenal level and even coming agonisingly close to being just the second side to take points off Manchester City this season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

After a disappointing start to the season, the Hammers appeared ever likely to be relegated for the third time in the Premier League era, which would ensure the screw would have to be turned on the club's spending abilities as second tier clubs risk receiving sanctions should they lose more than £5m a year - resulting in a 50 per-cent pay cut for the playing squad, as per the Mirror.

The majority of the club's side have clauses which mean they have no choice but to accept their wages being cut in the event of relegation, with exemptions to players like on-loan goalkeeper Joe Hart whose wages have been split between West Ham and Manchester City.

However, an up-turn in form has somewhat lifted the cloud of doom hovering over the club as despite sitting in 19th position in the league table on goal difference, the Hammers are separated from 11th placed Southampton by just four points.





With Stoke the next side on the agenda on Saturday, the Hammers are set to head into the clash with renewed confidence due to their form and will be boosted by the Potters' recent record which has seen them beaten in four of their last five games.

Moyes's side will then welcome Newcastle who have lost seven of their last eight, before making the trip to Bournemouth who are currently without a win in their last five.