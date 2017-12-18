The weekend provided plenty more thrills for fans of the Premier League, with Manchester City strengthening their grip on the title with an emphatic victory over Tottenham.

Most of the drama for the rest of the campaign looks set to take place at the bottom of the table, with both Crystal Palace and West Ham enjoying good spells under their new managers.

Here are our best moments from another great weekend of Premier League football:

Best Goal

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Regardless of whether you think Mesut Ozil is world class, there's no doubting that his goal against Newcastle was something special.

The Germany international anticipated where the ball would drop, back-peddled and struck a sumptuous volley past Magpies goalie Rob Elliot to give Arsenal the lead.

Look at Ozil’s movement on this goal. Moves to the spot knowing Alexis won’t win the header and bangs in a volley. My 10. pic.twitter.com/yyohyizko0 — » (@OziIcentro) December 16, 2017

The Gunners are still firmly in the hunt for a top four finish but dropped down to fifth after Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

Best Assist

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Marko Arnautovic really enjoyed playing the pantomime villain on his return to the bet365 Stadium with West Ham.

The forward got on the scoresheet thanks to an incredible dinked through ball from Manuel Lanzini, the Argentinian setting Arnautovic in on goal.

Lovely first time ball by Lanzini. You can tell Moyes has been working on these pass and moves, especially between these two. Marko's goal against Chelsea is another prime example.pic.twitter.com/K7B8fzqYmj — Ironwork Tours (@IronworkTours) December 18, 2017

Arnautovic started the season poorly but now has two goals in his last three games.

Best Redemption Story

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Crystal Palace have improved dramatically since the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager, but Christian Benteke's ego cost them a win against Bournemouth a week ago, the Belgian nicking the ball from first choice penalty taker Luka Milivojevic and missing the spot kick.

However, the striker put in a good performance in the win over Watford and finally scored his first goal of the season against Leicester on Saturday.

Benteke also grabbed an assist for Wilfried Zaha's strike as Palace picked up their first win on the road, also scoring their first away league goals for the campaign.

Best Penalty

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Nah, just kidding, but seriously, look up Glenn Murray's astonishing miss against Burnley.

Brighton were impressive for large chunks against the Clarets, the surprise package of the season so far, and should have gone a goal ahead when Murray was brought down in the area.

Instead, former Rochdale forward Murray smashed his effort way over the bar, potentially costing Brighton what would have been a priceless victory.

Best Save

He may have conceded three goals but Kasper Schmeichel's 'star' save from Benteke's header was probably the biggest moment of pure quality from Saturday's early kick off.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The stop was reminiscent of Schmeichel's father, Peter, who used to make similar saves during his time with Manchester United.

Kasper is now a top class goalkeeper in his own right, and it remains something of a mystery why no top club has come in for the Denmark international.

Best Team

Seriously, just how good are Manchester City?

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The gap in quality between Pep Guardiola's side and Tottenham, who finished second in the Premier League last season, was almost embarrassing for Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs capitulated as the game approached full-time but even so, the hunger and will to win well from City was breathtaking to watch.