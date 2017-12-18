Aaron Mooy Jokes of Being Injured Following David Wagner Slap in Watford Win

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Aaron Mooy joked of being injured after receiving a slap from manager David Wagner in Huddersfield's 4-1 away victory over Watford on Saturday. 

Saturday's win was the Terrier's first away victory in eight league matches. The three points lift David Wagner's side up to 11th in the Premier League table and six points off the relegation zone. 

After seven successive away blanks, Huddersfield managed to grab four away goals, two of which were scored by Aussie midfielder Aaron Mooy. 

David Wagner was obviously delighted with the 27-year-old and went about showing it in odd fashion. 

"The gaffer said to me that he couldn’t believe I scored two goals - then he hit me on the back, too hard," Mooy was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“Maybe I can’t play this week through injury," he joked. 

“Football is very funny sometimes - we scored more here than in the rest of the games combined.

“This will give us great confidence and this week we go to Southampton knowing we can score goals.”

Mooy wasn't the only player Wagner was delighted with following the victory. Despite his sending off, the Terrier's boss also reserved praise for midfielder Jonathan Hogg. 

“If Aaron Mooy is the heartbeat of our team, Hoggy is the blood supply," Wagner said. 

“If you want to know what a terrier looks like, Hoggy is the answer.

“He is everywhere, so unselfish, and he has an attitude every manager loves.”

Huddersfield next face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, where the Terriers will be hoping to further add to their away goals tally. 

