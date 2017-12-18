Alan Shearer Gives Damning Assessment of Dele Alli & Tottenham's Future Hopes for Glory

Alan Shearer has given a damning assessment of Tottenham's current form and title chances after their crushing 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Spurs are now 21 points behind league leaders Man City and have fallen out of the top four. In his column for The Sun, Shearer believes that Spurs now have it all to do to salvage anything this season. He also took aim on Tottenham's usually reliable top young stars, particularly Dele Alli.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Last season, Spurs finished second place in the Premier League, confirming Champions League football for their first season away from White Hart Lane. In what should be a very important years for Spurs, Shearer believes Spurs are in danger of falling off the top.

"I cannot help feeling Spurs are in danger of really missing a moment in time," said Shearer.

"This team maybe has two or three more years to win something. It could start breaking up before that, particularly if they fail to make the top four this term."

Tough one to take yesterday. Got to stick together, work even harder and go again. pic.twitter.com/tCSOIQWBRl — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 17, 2017

Shearer has pinned much of the blame on the players for failing to continue to build on the momentum of last season. "[Harry] Kane, for me, is the only player at Spurs maintaining the very high standards he set himself last season."

Dele Alli has been picked out by Shearer as one Spurs star who has really dropped off this term. He had a particularly disappointing display against Man City where Alli's only memorable moment was the horror tackle he put in on Kevin de Bruyne.

Mauricio Pochettino Vows to Help Dele Alli Return to Former Glory After Another Mediocre Showing @joejournosun https://t.co/NLMfHUQR77 — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) December 18, 2017

Shearer added, "Unfortunately, the player [Alli] seems to be now resting on the laurels of that praise and the exposure that came with his good form.

"But what I see is another young English player falling short of the hype. On Saturday at the Etihad, when he really needed to step up, he let his team down and should have been sent off."

"Evidence enough his side are just not good enough to win the title. They need to find themselves again, or they will go back to being just Tottenham once more."