Antonio Conte Warns Man City Signing Van Dijk Would Make Things 'Difficult' for Title Challengers

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has warned that if  Manchester City were allowed to sign Southampton's Virgil van Dijk in January it could severely hinder the league's competitiveness. 

Liverpool have been suitors of the Dutch international for sometime, but City have recently become the front runners for the defender's signature, after seeing injuries to key men John Stones and Vincent Kompany and are hopeful of completing a deal for the central defender during next month's winter transfer window.

As reported by Goal.com, Conte believes that such a transfer would be bad for his side and all the other title challengers, with the Citizens already setting numerous domestic records, looking irresistible in their form and style of play.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

When asked about City's transfer plans, Conte said: "Every team, every club, must pay great attention because if a club like Manchester City takes all the best players, it will be very difficult for us to fight. Not only in England but in Europe.

"If they can do this, it is right for them to do this. We must pay great respect. When you have this opportunity to go in the market to spend a lot of money, I think it is right to do this.

"You must obviously be very good to spend your money in this way — sometimes you can spend a lot of money in a bad way. You must be clever to understand the positions, the roles you have to improve. In this case you must be very good.”


Meanwhile, Man City may have received a boost in their pursuit of the Dutchman as other reports claim long-term suitors Liverpool have started to investigate other defensive targets after being put off Van Dijk, due to Southampton's £70m valuation.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters