Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains oddly confident that Mesut Ozil, who has just over six months left on his current contract, is keen to stay at the club and doesn't need any persuasion to sign a new deal.

Ozil has been locked in contract negotiations with the Gunners for months, but no agreement has emerged. As things stand, he will be able to leave as a free agent on 30th June, while the January window is Arsenal's last chance to command a transfer fee.

As of 1st January, the German World Cup winner can even formally discuss his future with foreign clubs with a view to signing a pre-contract agreement that would secure a 1st July move. Manchester United, meanwhile, have also been tipped to offer him a deal come summer.

Despite everything that has happened, Wenger remains convinced Ozil wants to stay put.

"I believe he wants to stay, he is not to be convinced [to sign a new contract]," the Arsenal boss is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Wenger is fully determined that Ozil will not be sold in January and will at least remain an Arsenal player until the end of the season. But beyond that the Frenchman has admitted he cannot offer any guarantees, even if he believes his players will remain at the club.

"You want nobody to leave and you see where we stand on that. But at the moment, it's very difficult. Until the end of the season we know what it is, but after that, I cannot tell you," Wenger commented.