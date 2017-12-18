Arsene Wenger Pleased With Formation Flexibility & Admits Back 4 Switch May Solve Gunners' Woes

By 90Min
December 18, 2017

While Arsenal fans have become accustomed to their side playing with a three man defence this season, Wenger has reverted to a back four in recent times, accruing two clean sheets in the two games since the system change.

The Frenchman was pleased with the switch, and admitted they may continue to use the four man system going forward.

Speaking to the club's official website, Wenger responded to a question about whether he would continue with formation by saying: "It’s possible, yes. Especially, I think we were mobile at the back, built the game up well and it gives us one more player to go forward.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"When you don’t score as much as you want, sometimes you look at every single thing and that is why I went for it.

"It was a bit nervy at the end, because we had not taken our chances. We couldn’t finish the game off. But what is most important today is the three points."

The 68 year old tactician was also full of praise for goalscorer Mesut Ozil, admitting his goal was 'superb.' He elaborated: "He can deliver that. It's important for him that he takes the risk to do what he did.

"Usually he is a guy who, 99 per cent of the time, in this position, he controls the ball and gives it to somebody else, so I'm pleased he took the gamble to finish and I'm happy as well that he scored a very important goal."

When asked whether the German playmaker would remain in North London, Wenger revealed: "I'm confident, yes, but what does that mean? I don't know."

Arsenal face West Ham in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup for the second time in as many weeks, before hosting Liverpool at the Emirates on Friday night.

