Barcelona Chief Refuses to Dispel Rumours of Meeting Between Club & Atleti Star Antoine Griezmann

December 18, 2017

Barcelona director of sporting relations Guillermo Amor has refused to rule out a move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann in January after reports claimed club president Josep Maria Bartomeu met with the Frenchman. 

The 26-year-old, who has recently landed himself in hot water after a 'black face' Twitter post, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano, with boss Diego Simeone admitting he would not stand in his player's way should he feel it is time to take on a new challenge. 


It is believed that the Catalonians are currently frontrunners in the chase to secure the attacker, and yet more fuel has been added to the transfer fire by club chiefs with reports surfacing of a meeting between both parties. 

Griezmann was said to have held a discussion with Camp Nou president Bartomeu, claims which sporting relations director Amor refused to quash. 


"If Bartomeu met with Griezmann's family as the newspapers say, then there may well have been an approach", he explained in an interview with Movistar, as quoted by Spanish news outlet Marca"Though, I don't know anything for sure."

The former versatile Barcelona midfielder then went on to mention how rumours in the modern game are as prominent as anything else, but that most transfers take place under cordial conditions. 

"There is a good relationship, there can also be comfortable conversations", he admitted.

"Rumours are inevitable in the football world. In Griezmann's case there are many people we talk to; it's our obligation to have contact with players."

Manchester United have also been labelled as a highly interested party in the signing of the France international, however it is believed the player is keen to remain in La Liga with Barca being his preferred option. 

